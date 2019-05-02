Laurel Oaks students earn medals at state leadership conference

Three Laurel Oaks students in the Early Childhood Education program recently competed in the Ohio Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) State Leadership Conference and earned medals for their events.

Junior Shania Peters, of Miami Trace, won a gold medal and was first in the state in the observation and assessment category.

Courtney Lamb, a senior from Clinton Massie, won a gold medal and was second in the state in observation and assessment. This was Lamb’s second trip to state FCCLA competition; as a junior she was part of a team that won a silver medal in their event.

Savannah Scarberry, a senior from East Clinton, won a gold medal in the curriculum unit development event.

Participants had to create educational plans for preschoolers and then present their plans to a panel of evaluators. The students were judged in a 100-point scale on their knowledge of the material, their presentation, and whether their plans are developmentally appropriate for their students.

FCCLA is a nonprofit national career and technical student organization for young men and women in Family and Consumer Sciences education in public and private school through grade 12. Since 1945, FCCLA members have been making a different in their families, careers, and communities by addressing important personal, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education.

These Laurel Oaks students participated at a state leadership conference: From left, Courtney Lamb, Savannah Scarberry and Shania Peters. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/05/web1_LaurelOaksFCCLAstatewinners2019.jpg These Laurel Oaks students participated at a state leadership conference: From left, Courtney Lamb, Savannah Scarberry and Shania Peters.