NDOP Task Force, residents pray for nation

The National Day of Prayer Task Force for Fayette County helped to spread the love on Thursday at the Grace United Methodist Church while praying for the community and nation. Sisters In Christ performed a piece of spiritual music for the congregation.

WCHO and WCH-TV personality Harry Wright prayed for the media of the country, asking that they work towards unity and not towards platforms.

The congregation gathered shortly before noon for the service.

Fayette County Commissioner Jim Garland read their proclamation for the National Day of Prayer during the service.

Washington Court House City Manager Joe Denen prayed for the government at all levels and for God to guide them.

Washington Court House Superintendent Tom Bailey prayed over education and educators, asking for God’s guiding hand in leading students into the future.

Kendra Hernandez, owner of Back-N-Thyme, prayed over the businesses of the nation — small or large.

Pastor Gray Marshall from the First Presbyterian Church delivered a short devotional and read the National Day of Prayer 2019 “National Prayer.”