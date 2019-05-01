Hog farm fire under investigation

The cause of the Tuesday fire that destroyed a hog facility, killed 180 hogs and severely injured three construction workers at a swine farm in Wayne Township is currently undetermined.

The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau was on the scene investigating on Wednesday. The fire was reported to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 3:27 p.m. Tuesday at the Straathof Swine Farm, 7111 Old U.S. 35 Southeast. This is the second massive fire in less than a year at this facility.

“The cause of the fire is currently undetermined, but our investigators are on the scene (Wednesday) working to establish an area of origin,” said Chief Josh Hobbs of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau. “This was a very large fire, so it’s going to be quite time-consuming to get to the bottom of it.”

The three employees injured on scene were transported by medical helicopter to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for treatment. All three suffered severe burns and one patient is listed in critical condition, according to authorities. The names of the individuals have not been released.

The Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the scene first and requested mutual aid from Washington Fire Department, Concord-Green Fire Department and Pic-a-Fay Joint Fire District.

In all, 57 firefighters from nine departments responded to the scene. The fire was contained by 8:47 p.m., as approximately 45,000 gallons of water were shuttled in to extinguish the fire.

“Our pre-plan allowed us to get the right amount of resources en-route early enough and focus our efforts on saving the larger barn on the property,” said Wayne Township Fire Chief Chris Wysong.

On June 19, a similar-sized fire destroyed two buildings at the Straathof Swine Farm, killing approximately 5,000 hogs. One of the two buildings under reconstruction from the first fire was destroyed in the Tuesday fire.

Three workers severely burned, one in critical condition

By Ryan Carter rcarter@recordherald.com

