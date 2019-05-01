A journey ‘you shouldn’t have to face alone’

An Alzheimer’s Association information meeting is set for Tuesday regarding fundraising and The Longest Day event.

The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Highland House, 703 Highland Ave. in Washington Court House. Light refreshments will be provided.

According to Meredith Harrison, the assistant director of development for the Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter, the meeting “is to help give you all of the necessary things. We’ll have information on the services the Alzheimer’s Association provides and the ways you can get involved in our core programming. So, if you have a loved one—or somebody who’s been affected by the disease—we want to get you connected so you have support through your journey.”

The Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter has a 14-county service area which includes Fayette County. It provides education and services such as support groups pertaining to the disease.

The meeting has another purpose—to connect individuals to the Longest Day. The Longest Day is a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association that will be occurring in downtown Washington Court House on June 15. The event features various activities, including a cruise-in with Dragin’ Angels Car Club, a scavenger hunt, a live performance by Dumbfounded, door prizes, kids’ activities and much more.

This is the second Longest Day fundraiser to occur in Washington Court House. Harrison said, “It did great last year, and we’re expecting more growth this year.”

Funds are also raised by individuals and teams leading up to the event. The association encourages creativity when deciding on how to raise the funds, as Harrison explained, “It’s a way to honor your loved ones.”

Harrison’s grandmother had suffered from the disease. In the past, Harrison has held a Garden Party as a way to raise funds as her grandmother loved to garden. This year she plans on having a euchre tournament to raise funds because her grandmother enjoyed playing it with friends.

Harrison said, Anyone “that’s been affected by the disease—we encourage them to get connected, because it is a difficult journey and one you shouldn’t have to face alone.”

To RSVP for the meeting, please go to bit.ly/fayettetld or call Harrison at 614-643-2136.

