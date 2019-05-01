Little League season begins this weekend

Now that the month of May has arrived, it is time for the annual Little League Fish Fry and the opening of the Washington C.H. Little League baseball season.

The fish fry will be held at the Mahan Building on the Fayette County Fairgrounds this Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

If you don’t already have a ticket, they can be purchased at the door. The price is $7.

There will also be a gift basket silent auction. There is an Ohio State gift basketball, a spa for a day gift basketball and one is a car care gift basketball.

The menu includes fish or ham, baked beans, cole slaw, a cookie with tea or lemonade.

On Saturday, all the Minor League and Major League teams will be recognized as part of the Opening Day ceremonies at the Little League complex on Lewis Street.

The introduction of teams will begin at noon Saturday.

Meagan Coffman will sing the national anthem.

Chelsie Baker, Rotary Club president, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Ryan Garrison, representing Melvin Stone whom, according to Little League president Steve Osborne, donated dirt for the fields, will also be on hand.

Weather permitting, there will be one Major League game and one Minor League game.

Mustangers will take on Downtown Photo (Majors) and Merchant’s will play Junior Firemen (Minors) beginning at 12:30 p.m. or shortly thereafter.