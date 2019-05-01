United Way of Fayette County accepting 2020 funding applications

The mission of The United Way of Fayette County is to unite individuals and organizations in a collaborative, cost-effective effort to meet the human service needs of Fayette County. It strives to be an organization that is recognized locally as a trusted year-round community partner.

“We want to be known for more than an organization that raises funds; we are constantly striving for community impact and making a difference in the lives of those here in Fayette County,” reads a statement from The United Way.

In 2018 The United Way has helped fund programs like The Well at Sunnyside, Rose Ave Community Center, The Warehouse, Special Olympics and many others. The board of directors and United Way of Fayette County President Debbie Bryant would like to take this opportunity to thank the people of Fayette County for their loyal and continued support.

“You truly make a difference in the lives of Fayette County residents. Due to a generous donation by The Vectren Foundation we are launching The Dolly Parton Imagination Library at Sugarcreek Daycare this month and are still in the fund-raising stage of launching it publicly. Watch for details or make a donation to help us move forward with this incredible program for our youth,” said Bryant.

Not-for-profit organizations in Fayette County that wish to receive United Way funding in 2020 may pick up a funding application at the organization’s office located at 133 S. Main St. (lower level suite 20). In order to be eligible to receive United Way funding, organizations must be tax-exempt and provide a community service based on a documented need.

In addition, the organization must serve the citizens of Fayette County. Applications are available now and completed applications are due May 17 at 4 p.m. Once submitted, the applications will be reviewed by the local United Way Board of Directors and interviews will be conducted. The board will work very hard in the coming months to ensure donations to the United Way are put to the best possible use in our community, said Bryant.

Currently funded agencies should have received an application via email. Please contact The United Way office if you did not receive your 2020 application.

For more information or to obtain an application, please call the United Way of Fayette County at 740-335-8932. Applications can also be downloaded from its website: www.unitedwayfayco.org.