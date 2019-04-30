Wayne Twp. hog facility destroyed by fire, 3 workers injured

For the second time in less than a year, fire has destroyed a hog barn at the Straathof Swine Farm facility in Wayne Township.

Emergency responders from around the county are on the scene, located at 7111 Old Route 35 Southeast, still fighting the massive fire that began shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday. Three construction workers were injured and transported by medical helicopter to OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

A June 19 fire destroyed two buildings at the Straathof Swine Farm, killing approximately 5,000 swine. On Tuesday, one of the two buildings under reconstruction on the very same site was destroyed in the fire, and according to authorities, a “small number of hogs” were killed.

“The building that was destroyed just received its first delivery of hogs,” said Stanforth. “It’s my understanding it was a small number that were lost. They weren’t able to get them out.”

Firefighters have been working to prevent the fire from the destroyed building spreading to the second building. Currently, the second building has not been damaged by fire, Stanforth said.

“The severity of the fire was just as significant as the fire from last year,” Stanforth said. “But this time, they were able to save one building and the loss of livestock was on a much smaller scale this time.”

Stay with the Record-Herald for more on this developing story.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/04/web1_Swine-barn-fire-April-30-2019.jpg https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/04/web1_IMG_1048.jpg

Second fire at Straathof Swine Farm in less than a year