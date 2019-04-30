Health Fair hosts many organizations

This is where the bloodwork ordered through Fayette Memorial Hospital was being done. Two of the hospital staff members collecting the blood included Tara Jaeckels (left) and Alicia Moody (right).

Court House Manor and St. Catherine’s were providing information on their services, diabetes and a paraffin-wax hand treatment. Pictured (L-R) are Angel Kellough, Sue Thomas, Candi Kegg, Missi Knisley, Candis Conley and Cristy Tarbutton.

The Heath Fair and Family Fun Day was held this past Saturday. It featured several groups, information tables and free services. Fayette County Memorial Hospital offered low-cost bloodwork. These three ladies were helping to get interested persons registered. Pictured (L-R) are Carol Anders, Tammie Wilson and Stacey Baldwin. Wilson is the chief nursing officer at Fayette Memorial and Baldwin is an RN with the hospital. Anders is a volunteer for the hospital but used to work there. Anders said, “They can’t get me out the door.”

Several characters were present at the health fair to take pictures with and speak with little ones. Chase (right) was volunteering as the Hulk. He graduated from school in 2013. The other students currently attend Fayette Christian. From left-to-right those pictured are Jenna (a senior), Taylor (a senior), Katelynn (a freshman), Mike (a senior) and Grace (a junior).

The Columbus Zoo came to the event to give a presentation and allow participants to see a few animals close-up. Pictured above is one of the zoo employees, Sarah, with a screech owl. According to the zoo staff, the screech owl is native to Ohio.

This was a new addition to the heath fair this year. It is the James Cancer Center OSU Mobile Education Kitchen. There were demonstrations and information given with healthy recipes and food samples.