Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

April 27

Chad E. Ingles, 47, 678 Robinson Road, Lot 26, disorderly conduct, disorderly by intoxication, open container.

Tiffany C. Carter, 20, Greenfield, speed 44/25.

Joseph J. Peterman, 20, West Jefferson, window tint.

April 26

Todd L. Kneisley, 51, 721 Columbus Ave., speed 44/25.

Blaine A. Bailey, 30, at large, disorderly conduct.

Stephen L. Wilson, 30, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Nathan S. Jago, 36, Mt. Sterling, non-compliance suspension.

Jason A. Fuller, 39, 119 1/2 E. Oak St., child support suspension.

Shane Fox II, 21, 528 Fourth St., OVI suspension.

April 25

Joseph Adams, 40, 822 Maple St., theft.

Travis A. Shaw, 29, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply, Washington Police Department warrant – theft (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug abuse instruments.

Terri Scott, 27, at large, Fayette County warrant.

Male, 12, Washington C.H., underage consumption (first-degree misdemeanor).

April 24

Brittany L. Gorman, 24, 422 E. Market St., Fayette County warrant.

Male, 17, Washington C.H., assault (first-degree misdemeanor), criminal damaging (second-degree misdemeanor).

Fabrienna A. Henry, 41, 313 Fountain Ave., possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor), assault (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug abuse instruments.

Joseph M. Heimann, 38, 526 Gibbs Ave., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Wayna R. Glenn, 23, at large, warrant – criminal damaging.

Michael S. Wagner, 904 John St., dog running at large (minor misdemeanor).

Robert D. Schafer, 30, 718 Eastern Ave., domestic (first-degree misdemeanor), domestic (first-degree misdemeanor).

Jackwalyn A. Henry, 27, 718 Eastern Ave., domestic (first-degree misdemeanor).