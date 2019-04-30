Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

April 26

Grand Theft: At 11:05 a.m., Brook Moss reported that sometime overnight her vehicle was stolen from a friend’s residence. The vehicle was later recovered in Pickaway County and returned to the owner.

Theft: At 2:39 p.m., an Ace Hardware employee reported that on April 23, an unknown male stole merchandise from the store. A theft report was completed.

Theft: At 3:53 p.m., Dawson Payne reported that earlier in the day, an unknown person stole a tool bag from his yard. A theft report was completed.

Disorderly Conduct: At 6:29 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Center Street and Florence Street in reference to an intoxicated male in the road. Officers made contact with Blaine Bailey, who was subsequently arrested.

April 25

Theft: At 1:06 p.m., employees from Ace Hardware reported a shoplifting complaint where the offender departed in a vehicle. Officers located the vehicle and offender, who was identified as Donald Jordan. He was charged with theft.

Theft/Possession of a Drug Abuse Instrument: At 6:55 p.m., officers observed Travis Shaw, who had active warrants for his arrest. He was arrested on the warrants, and drug paraphernalia was located on his person.

Criminal Damaging: At 10:01 p.m., Tabitha Broughton reported that subjects outside her residence were in an altercation. During the altercation, rocks were thrown causing damage to her property. A criminal damaging report was completed.

April 24

Assault/Drug Abuse Instrument/Drug Paraphernalia: At 4:39 p.m., a man reported he was assaulted by Fabrienna Henry. Officers determined that he was assaulted, at which time Henry was arrested. Officers also located drug paraphernalia, which she was subsequently charged with.

Domestic Violence: At 9:27 p.m., Jackwalyn Henry reported that she was assaulted by her live-in boyfriend, Robert Shafer. It was determined that both assaulted a family member and were subsequently charged.