Blue Lion Block Party to return May 5

It’s nearly time for the second-annual Blue Lion Block Party, which will be held on the street in front of the Washington Middle and High School.

The Washington Court House City School District has once again teamed up with local businesses, churches and organizations to provide the community with an afternoon of free family fun for all ages. This year’s Blue Lion Block Party will take place on Sunday, May 5, from noon until 4 p.m.

Stretching across Washington High School and Washington Middle School, Elm Street will be filled with food, games and live entertainment, all of which will be offered for party-goers for free.

Last year’s inaugural Blue Lion Block Party saw over 3,000 attendees and 40 local organizations participate, and WCHCS believes that this year’s event will be even bigger.

The Blue Lion Block Party will feature hot and fresh food for lunch, as well as light treats for dessert or a snack. With bouncy houses, face painting, classic carnival games, and many unique competitions, there will be plenty of opportunities for both children and adults to test their skills to win prizes.

The main stage will be filled with performances throughout the day to keep the community entertained while they play and eat, and door prizes will be given away throughout the day to party-goers.

WCHCS asks that patrons make sure to park in the WHS/WMS parking lot, and use the main entrance through the Washington High School rotunda doors.

If any business, church or organization would like to reserve a free vendor booth and participate, or would like to donate a door prize, go to http://www.wchcs.org/blockparty, or call the WCHCS Central Office at 740-335-6620.

The information in this article was provided by Director of Marketing and Communications for Washington Court House City Schools Trevor Patton.

The Washington Court House City Schools will hold the second-annual Blue Lion Block Party in front of the Washington Middle and High School on Elm Street on Sunday, May 5, from noon until 4 p.m. Pictured is one of the 3,000 visitors the party saw enjoying the bounce castles. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/04/web1_JUMP.jpg The Washington Court House City Schools will hold the second-annual Blue Lion Block Party in front of the Washington Middle and High School on Elm Street on Sunday, May 5, from noon until 4 p.m. Pictured is one of the 3,000 visitors the party saw enjoying the bounce castles.