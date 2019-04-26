Two Greenfield men sent to prison

Two Greenfield men were sentenced to prison in Highland County Common Pleas Court this week for drug- and theft-related offenses in a litany of criminal cases.

Tyler Trent, 30, Greenfield, had pled guilty in four separate cases to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

He was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 41 months in prison.

Trent, who according to court documents is known to law enforcement in the Greenfield area, has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 2007 in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

According to court documents, Trent was caught with methamphetamine on two different occasions, tampered with evidence in a burglary investigation, and received, retained or disposed of a stolen motor vehicle.

Trent has one remaining case pending against him, in which he was charged with two counts of burglary, breaking and entering, theft and grand theft with two co-defendants.

Trent’s co-defendants have pled and been sentenced in that case, and at least one will testify against him at trial.

That case is scheduled for a jury trial June 10.

In that case, Trent is accused of breaking into a barn and stealing a number of items. According to court documents, the barn belonged to Dave Fairley, who is Highland County Prosecuting Attorney Anneka Collins’ father.

Due to the potential conflict of interest, a special prosecutor from Clinton County was appointed to handle the case.

Also Wednesday, William Throckmorton, 30, Greenfield, was sentenced to 32 months in prison after violating community control in two separate cases from 2015 and 2016, and pleading guilty to receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

According to court documents, Throckmorton was charged separately in 2015 and 2016 with aggravated possession of drugs and sentenced to three years of community control sanctions in both cases, which he later violated.

In the most recent case, filed earlier this month, Throckmorton was accused of receiving, retaining or disposing of a motor vehicle.

Another man, Vernon Bradley Bennett, 41, Leesburg, was also sentenced to one year in prison for failure to register a change of address as a registered sex offender, a fourth-degree felony.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570.

Tyler Trent, right, is shown in Highland County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday with attorney Anthony Baker.