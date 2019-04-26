Ohio’s Hospice of FC donates to food pantry

Staff with Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County took a recent challenge from the Fayette County Memorial Hospital to collect and donate one or two types of food items to the local food pantry. The staff decided to collect peanut butter and went the extra mile to gather this mass of peanut butter for the pantry.

