WPD investigates park gunfire

The Washington Police Department (WPD) is investigating a Wednesday evening incident at Eyman Park that reportedly involved gunfire.

Just before 7 p.m., police received a call of shots fired at the park, located at 221 Eyman Park Drive. No injuries were reported at the scene, according to WPD Lt. Jeff Funari.

“It’s still under active investigation,” Funari said. “We believe it began with some sort of ongoing fight or dispute between individuals that led up to this. A firearm was recovered at the scene. We interviewed several people and we’re waiting on some test results.”

No charges were filed as of Thursday afternoon, although persons of interest have been interviewed by police.

Anyone with information concerning the incident can reach the Washington Police Department at 740-636-2375.

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/04/web1_20190403_151823-1.jpg

No one injured in Eyman Park incident, suspects interviewed