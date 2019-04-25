Local weekend events are plentiful

There are several events for residents of Fayette County to take part in this weekend.

A major event is the 29th-annual Community Health Fair and Family Fun Day. It is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grace Community Church, 525 Glenn Ave. in Washington Court House.

The health fair will feature many activities, including (but not limited to) blood-work at low cost courtesy of Fayette County Memorial Hospital, several free screenings (such as vision and hearing, blood pressure, foot care, body fat, scoliosis, skin screening, depression screening and glucose checks), the James Cancer Center OSU Mobile Education Kitchen with healthy recipes and food samples, health trainings and free substance abuse resources courtesy of Fayette County Public Health, prescription drug disposal from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., information on the May 7 election new jail levy, and information from the Breast and Cervical Cancer Project.

The fair doesn’t end there. Children’s activities will also be available, including face painting, children’s workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. courtesy of Home Depot and the FCMH Therapy Department, bounce houses, clowns, alpacas, a visit from the Columbus Zoo, emergency vehicles and med-flight.

There will be lunch available: Donatos Pizza as well as hot dogs and baked goods from Kroger. Pulled pork and the Willow’s chicken and noodles will be available with the proceeds going toward FCMH Adopt-A-Family. For more information on the health fair, see its Facebook event page, “2019 Community Health Fair Family Fun Day.”

Also on Saturday is the annual open house for McClish’s Plants Plus Greenhouses LLC, which will feature treats, door prizes and gifts at the door for the first 200 guests. For more information, see the Facebook event page, “2019 Open House.”

Local Democrats will be holding a spring breakfast at the Fayette County Commission on Aging from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday. Tickets cost $7.50 per person. Everyone is welcome.

On Sunday, there is the popular Hike for Hospice. Registration for the hike is $14 per adult and $10 per child, and ends at 2 p.m. the day of the event. Teams that were preregistered by April 12 and provided with t-shirts are asked to wear them for the hike, as there will be a group photo taken.

Included with the registration fee are pizza and drinks that will be provided after the event. There will be awards for the teams with the most adult hikers, the most youth hikers and the most money raised. There will also be awards for the individual who raised the most money and the individual who sold the most “FEET.”

Everyone is welcome during the hike, and that includes runners, walkers, wagons, strollers and even pets (as long as they are on leashes).

Please visit www.HospiceofFayetteCounty.org/Hike19 for more information or to register online.

Also on Sunday, Brooklynn Stanley, a junior at Washington High School, will be attending a concert at the Lincoln Theatre in Columbus. This is part of the talent competition hosted by the Celebration of Music that she was accepted into.

The concert is for Ethan Bortnick, who is known for many positive things in his life even though he is still a teenager. He was recognized by the Guinness World Records as “The World’s Youngest Solo Musician to Head-line His Own Concert Tour.” According to his website, he has raised “over $50,000,000 for charities across the globe.” For more information on Bortnick, please go to https://ethanbortnick.com/bio.

At this concert, two contestants out of 24 will be chosen to sing live. One contestant will be chosen by those in charge while the other will be chosen via votes. The winners will be announced at the concert.

Voting takes place online—one vote is allowed per email. Voting will also take place at the concert—at the concert, one vote will count as 10 votes. To vote for Stanley, please go to https://celebrationofmusic.com/brooklynn-stanley?fbclid=IwAR2wQvfdoOQUIjKxziENV-vKoF4Dal_j9E_7kGx9ggPz0WSawHLpSZlRVzg.

The concert is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available to purchase.

