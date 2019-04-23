Community Job Fair set for May 8

WILMINGTON — A Community Job Fair will be held on Wednesday, May 8 during Ohio’s “In-Demand Jobs Week.”

The Job Fair will be open to regional high school students only from 2-3 p.m., and will then be open to the public from 3-6 p.m.

The Job Fair will be held in the Wilmington High School Gymnasium, 300 Richardson Place. There is no charge to attend, and there will be opportunities for on-the-spot interviews.

Over 30 local businesses will be at the Job Fair promoting over 900 open positions in categories ranging from entry level, food service, and general labor to healthcare, education, transportation and more. A full list of participating businesses and job categories can be found at www.wccchamber.com/jobsfair.

Attendees will be entered to win a variety of door prizes, including a flat-screen TV (donated by Wal-Mart), laptop computers, Dayton Dragons tickets, and many more items.

The Community Job Fair is brought to you by Wilmington City Schools, the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center, the Fayette County and the Wilmington-Clinton County Chambers of Commerce, the Southern Ohio-Clinton-Fayette Business Advisory Council, and OhioMeansJobs Clinton County, a partner of the American Job Center network.

The Community Job Fair is sponsored by the Clinton County Port Authority.

For more information or questions, please contact the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at 937-382-2737 or info@wccchamber.com.

