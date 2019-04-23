Prevention Coalition to hold skating party

The Fayette County Prevention Coalition is inviting youth in grades 5-12 to celebrate the start of summer on May 29.

The coalition was created a few years ago to make a unified community response to prevent youth substance abuse and support the development of effective community programs to promote a safer, healthier and drug-free Fayette County.

The coalition recently released flyers for a skating party coming at the end of May. The event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Roller Haven Skating Rink in Washington Court House. Skate rental and food will be provided, a drawing for tickets to a Cincinnati Reds baseball game will be held, and new members are welcome with applications available during the event.

“We wanted a fun event that would help us celebrate the progress we made this year and to bring in new members,” Chuck Bennett, Fayette County Prevention Coalition/Community Action Commission Youth and Community Engagement coordinator, said. “Roller Haven has been great to work with and have a heart for helping the youth and the community. We hope everyone can come celebrate with us and take time to learn about the youth-led coalition in Fayette County.”

During the event, Youth-2-Youth International will hold a presentation. According to its website, Youth-2-Youth was founded in 1982 in Columbus as a community-based drug prevention and youth leadership program focusing primarily on middle school and high school students. Youth to Youth is a forerunner in effective youth-led prevention both in central Ohio with ongoing comprehensive programming, and nationally with conferences, trainings and consultations.

The goal of its many projects is harnessing the powerful influence of peer pressure—making it a positive force that encourages young people to live free of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs.

“This event was decided on and approved by the Youth-Led Coalition members in Fayette County,” Bennett said. “They want to see the coalition grow and become a force for change in Fayette County, changing public perception and accepted social norms. They are doing great things but could do more with more hands.”

The information in this article was provided by Chuck Bennett, Fayette County Prevention Coalition/Community Action Commission Youth and Community Engagement Coordinator. For more information contact Bennett at cbennett@cacfayettecounty.org or by calling (740) 335-7282 ext. 183.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

