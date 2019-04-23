CHM, Tanger partner for Alzheimer’s fundraiser

Court House Manor and Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville are partnering to host “Funds and Fashion for Alzheimer’s” on Wednesday, May 8.

The event will be taking place at Court House Manor’s assisted living facility, 555 N. Glenn Ave. in Washington Court House. It will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will feature a catered lunch courtesy of Rachel’s House Catering, the fashion show, “local celebrity models” and a silent auction. Meredith Harrison, the associate director of development for the Central Ohio Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, will be present to discuss what the association is doing and what progress it is making.

Kristen Hauer, general manager of Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville, said, “We are honored to be the fashion provider for this worthwhile event and will be outfitting the local celebrity models!” Brands that will be featured include Dressbarn, LOFT, Ann Taylor, Haggar and others available at Tanger Outlets, which Hauer explained is great for Mothers’ Day ideas.

Candis Conley is the business development coordinator for Court House Manor and St. Catherine’s Manor of Washington Court House. For questions, ticket reservations and donations, she can be reached at 740-313-2587 or at candis.conley@hcfmanagement.com.

Tickets must be purchased or reserved by Monday, May 6. They can be purchased through www.eventbrite.com which is linked to the Facebook event page “Funds and Fashion For Alzheimer’s Fashion Show.” For those who would rather buy their tickets in person, tickets can be reserved by contacting Conley, and then paid for at the event with cash, check or card.

Donations have been and will continue to be accepted for the silent auction. Businesses that have donated so far include Fox Jewelers, Merchants National Bank of WCH, The Willow Restaurant, Super Sport Pizza & Wings, Allstate, Melinda Underwood Photography, Parrett Insurance Agency, WVNU Radio and Heartland Hospice.

The purpose of the event is to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association and to go toward the larger event, “The Longest Day.” Conley explained the “funds and fashion” event on May 8 is a way for their team to raise money.

Conley said, “Our [event] is just a little piece of the puzzle of something much bigger.”

The Longest Day is a community event with the purpose of raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Association that will feature a variety of attractions, including a car show, door prizes, 50/50 raffle, dunking machine, vendors, activities for kids, food and live entertainment.

“We’re honestly really excited to see the community come together for the cause,” said Conley. “To educate and to promote The Longest Day on June 15.”

For more information, please go the the Facebook Event pages “Funds and Fashion for Alzheimer’s Fashion Show” and “2019 Fayette County Longest Day.” For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association, please go to www.alz.org/centralohio.

