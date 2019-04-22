‘Concerts in a Country Church’ returns Sunday

Craig Jaynes will once again entertain the public this weekend with the second concert of the 2018-19 season of Concerts in a Country Church, named “Playing with the Big Boys, Part Two.”

This Sunday, the concert series that started six years ago will continue with the second part of Playing with the Big Boys. The series started following the installation of a new, concert-capable organ at the St. Colman Catholic Church, and this program will be the 17th program to be presented as part of the series. Tickets will be $10 at the door, which opens at 2:30 p.m. on April 28.

The concert will feature the church’s music director, Jaynes, in a solo program of organ works by major composers and others who, in some way, qualify as “Big Boys”: Bach, Handel, Franck, Vierne, etc. Additionally, a surprise guest artist will also perform with Jaynes. Previous concerts have included choir, woodwind ensemble, string orchestra, brass quintet, percussion and chamber orchestra, along with a variety of soloists.

This will be the second solo program in the series performed by Jaynes, who has been the music director at St. Colman since 2005. He was born in California and raised in central Kansas where he started as a church organist in 1963. He attended Wichita State University, Kent State University, the Ohio State State University and Clark State Community College, and studied organ privately with Paul Lundquist, Dorothy Addy, Diane Bish and Virgil Fox. Jaynes recently retired as a hospice and palliative care nurse and tends Ashdowne at English Garden Farm, his large ornamental garden outside of Jamestown.

Part one of Playing with the Big Boys was performed in the spring of 2018 and was received so warmly that it was decided to continue the format for this year. Jaynes is known for interspersing larger, major works, with lighter and more familiar pieces in order to provide a program of great variety and interest.

The information in this article was provided by Steve Fenters.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

Craig Jaynes, St. Colman Catholic Church music director. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/04/web1_CraigJaynes.jpg Craig Jaynes, St. Colman Catholic Church music director.