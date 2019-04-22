Restaurant Inspections

Fayette County Public Health conducted the following restaurant and food inspections, according to reports filed with the department.

APRIL 18

Flagway Inc. #2, 915 E. Market Street. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: Person-in-charge is not certified in food and safety, level one establishments must have at least one person trained in level one food safety per shift, the person-in-charge stated that she is enrolled in the next class. The self-serving doughnut case does not provide labels or a list of ingredients for the products bulk food that is available for consumer self-dispensing must be prominently labeled with the manufacturers or processing information provided with the food. An employee health notification police was unavailable, employees must be informed of their responsibility to report any food borne illnesses in their managing staff. The following areas were found with an accumulation of soil residue; restroom walls, walk-in cooler shelves and walls, and drink cooler fan guards, non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent accumulations of soil residues. The hand sink inside of the customer restroom was found without hand cleanser, each hand washing sink must be provided with hand soap. A few stained and distorted ceiling tiles were found near the customers restroom, the facility must be maintained in a state of good repair, therefore there must be replaced.

APRIL 17

Arby’s #6297, Jeffersonville. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: No thermometer found inside of the food preparation cooler, cold holding equipment used for time/temperature controlled for safety food must be equipped with a temperature measuring device. The dust pan handle was found resting on clean food containers located on a shelf near the back hand wash sink, clean equipment and utensils must be stored to prevent contamination, the dust pan was removed immediately and the utensil container was rewashed. No hot water was provided inside of the men’s restrooms hand sink, hot water of at least 100 degrees must be provided at all hand wash sinks.

220 State Street Inc., Jeffersonville. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: The cappuccino machine was found with an accumulation of food residue, food contact surfaces must be cleared to sight and touch at a frequency necessary to prevent accumulation of soil residues. Several ants were found crawling near the trash receptacle located under the cappuccino machine, the presence of insects must be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises by routinely inspecting, cleaning and wing pest controlling devices. Ice cream spoons were found stored in an open plastic bag which was inside a box along with miscellaneous items, clean equipment and utensils must be stored to prevent contamination, the bag of spoons were removed from the box immediately. An accumulation of soil residues were found inside of the cabinets located in the food preparation area and the pop machine area, and the fan guards inside of the dark coolers, non-food contact surfaces must be cleared at a frequency necessary to prevent accumulation of soil residues.

Pilot Travel Center #698, Jeffersonville. Standard inspection, process review inspection. Violations/comments: Wet food containers were found stacked on the shelf at the Cinnabon Station, after cleaning and sanitizing, equipment and utensils must be air dried. Several items or areas were found with an accumulation of soil residues; microwaves, pop machines, coffee station, drawers, hot dog station drawers, storage room freezer and cooler doors and handles, non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary prevent accumulation of soil residues. The outside walk-in freezer was found with an accumulation of ice on the floor, equipment must be maintained in a state of good repair, therefore repair service is necessary, if repairs have been made, the ice must be removed.

Denny’s #8631, Jeffersonville. Standard inspection, critical control point violation. Violations/comments: Several drinking cups and glasses were found with an accumulation of food and soil residues, food contact surfaces must be clean to sight and touch, these cups and glasses were removed from the shelf and rewashed and sanitized. Stored cherry tomatoes were found past the “discard by” date inside of the walk-in cooler, pancake batter and raw fish were also found past the “discard by” date inside of the food preparation cooler across from grill, refrigerated perishable foods must be discarded by the discard date and within seven days to minimize the growth of pathogens, these food items were pulled from the coolers immediately and discarded. No thermometer found inside of the food preparation cooler next to the grill, cold holding equipment used for time/temperature controlled for safety found must be equipped with a temperature measuring device. Pop syrup was found on the storage room floor, non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent accumulation of soil residues. The person-in-charge displayed good knowledge of critical control points however critical violations were present.