Coby Seyfang chosen as recipient of 5K fundraiser

Coby Seyfang was chosen as a recipient of a 5K fundraiser for those with traumatic brain injuries.

Seyfang is a senior at Miami Trace High School. In August of last year, Seyfang was in an automobile accident, which caused a life-threatening injury.

Through surgeries and therapy, Coby was able to make it back to school on Jan. 15. There was a great amount of community support given to him and his family throughout the ordeal. Recently, Coby was able to take part in the Miami Trace musical production of “The Little Mermaid.”

Many call his story “a miracle.” To see Coby’s story more in-depth, please go to the Facebook page #CobyStrong.

The fundraiser he has been chosen to be a recipient of is called Cody D’s Run, Walk, & Roll. This is the fifth year the fundraiser has occurred.

Sunny Noble, the fundraiser’s organizer, said, “Our mission to spread brain injury awareness developed in 2015 after our beloved Cody D passed away after a long battle with his brain injury.”

The fundraiser is a 5K walk/run that will occur on Saturday, June 8. It will be held at Mary Virginia Crites-Hannan Park, 1230 Pontius Rd, in Circleville. Registration and check-in will begin at 9 a.m. and the event will begin at 10 a.m. There will be an award ceremony and presentation of funds to the three recipients beginning at 11 a.m.

Same day registration is $25. Pre-registration is available online for $20. Registration for children 13 and younger is $10. Race t-shirts are available to purchase online for $15.

According to Noble, the 5K trail is paved and suitable for those in wheelchairs and strollers. Since the 5K course involves two loops around the park, there is a shorter 1.2 mile option available.

To help keep Cody’s memory alive, family members started the fundraiser to help those affected by traumatic brain injuries. Each year, directors of the event choose recipients to receive the proceeds.

The other recipients for this year’s 5K are two Circleville residents: a veteran and Tonja Romine.

Tonja Romine “sustained a brain injury after a massive heart attack. Tonja has to re-learn most things we all take for granted – walking, talking and memory,” according to organizers.

The recipient that is a veteran cannot be named at this time, but he“sustained a brain injury from an IED blast while serving as an assault-man in the Iraq War,” organizers said.

Noble said, “We ask for your generous support and contributions so that we can provide each of these brain injury warriors with a financial gift that will alleviate the pressures of ongoing medical treatment and rehabilitation.”

For registrations, t-shirt purchases, donations, business sponsors and information, please visit http://www.codydsrunwalkandroll5k.org. The direct link to register for the 5K is https://www.raceentry.com/races/2019-cody-ds-run-walk-and-roll/2019/register.

For more information, contact Sunny Noble at 740-506-6599 or sunnydnoble@gmail.com.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @kenanipel.

A previous year’s fundraiser (Cody D’s Run, Walk, & Roll). This year’s fundraiser has three recipients, one of which is local Miami Trace High School senior Coby Seyfang. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/04/web1_rain-injury-cody-s-run.jpg A previous year’s fundraiser (Cody D’s Run, Walk, & Roll). This year’s fundraiser has three recipients, one of which is local Miami Trace High School senior Coby Seyfang. Courtesy photo A previous year’s fundraiser (Cody D’s Run, Walk, & Roll). This year’s fundraiser has three recipients, one of which is local Miami Trace High School senior Coby Seyfang. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/04/web1_rain-injury-cody-s-run-cropped.jpg A previous year’s fundraiser (Cody D’s Run, Walk, & Roll). This year’s fundraiser has three recipients, one of which is local Miami Trace High School senior Coby Seyfang. Courtesy photo