South Side provides Easter entertainment

South Side Church of Christ held an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 20. In addition to the hunt, they had several inflatables outside for children to enjoy as parents and guardians kept an eye on them. The weather was a little chilly with rain. The adults were huddling in their coats enjoying the sight of their kids and grandkids having a nice and active time. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/04/web1_2019-Easter.jpg South Side Church of Christ held an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 20. In addition to the hunt, they had several inflatables outside for children to enjoy as parents and guardians kept an eye on them. The weather was a little chilly with rain. The adults were huddling in their coats enjoying the sight of their kids and grandkids having a nice and active time. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald Photo