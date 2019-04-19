A full weekend of events coming April 27-28

Next weekend in Washington Court House will give the community an opportunity to enjoy some family time and support a great cause.

First, the public is invited to attend the 29th-annual Community Health Fair & Family Fun Day to be held on Saturday, April 27 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Grace Community Church, located at 525 Glenn Ave. in Washington C.H.

New this year will be the James Cancer Center OSU Mobile Education Kitchen with healthy recipes and food samples. Free substance abuse resources and health trainings will also be available from Fayette County Public Health, Fayette County Memorial Hospital and other organizations.

Traditional favorites will still be part of the day. Free health screenings include vision and hearing, blood pressure, foot care, body fat, scoliosis, skin screening, depression screening and glucose checks. Kids’ activities include face painting, bounce houses, clowns, emergency vehicles, Medflight and alpacas. The Columbus Zoo will once again be making a visit with some of their animals at 1 p.m.

The second event is the annual Hike for Hospice to benefit Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, which is slated for Sunday, April 28. It will begin at 3 p.m. at Merchants National Bank, 128 S. North St., Washington Court House. Residents can still register by showing up at the event on April 28, but registration must be completed before 2 p.m. T-shirts cannot be guaranteed for those who did not pre-register by April 12.

Residents are encouraged to gather donations for their participation in the annual event, which can be used to pay for registration fees. There will be awards for the teams with the most adult hikers, the most youth hikers and the most money raised. There will also be awards for the individual who raised the most money and the individual who sold the most FEET. Teams and individuals must be registered, and all donations turned in by Wednesday, April 24, to count toward final standing for awards.

Additionally, Memory Walk Signs are available to purchase for $6 to honor the memory of loved ones. These signs will be part of the hike and will be located near Grace Community Church.

Finally, Washington High School (WHS) junior Brooklynn Stanley is participating in a competition that could lead to a live performance at a concert in Columbus at the Lincoln Theatre on April 28 at 7:30 p.m.

One contestant will be chosen by those in charge and, according to Stanley, is called the “Producers choice.” The other contestant who will win is the “People’s choice awards.” The People’s Choice Award is decided by votes. Those in the contest have profiles on the Celebration of Music website. One vote per email is allowed. Voting will also take place at the concert in Columbus. When someone votes in-person at the concert, one vote counts as 10.

The winners will be announced during the concert and those winners will then sing live. Brooklynn explained that all the contestants must be ready to sing as they won’t know who actually won until the concert. The winners will also receive a trip to Los Angeles for another performance.

To vote for Brooklynn, go to https://celebrationofmusic.com/brooklynn-stanley?fbclid=IwAR2wQvfdoOQUIjKxziENV-vKoF4Dal_j9E_7kGx9ggPz0WSawHLpSZlRVzg or visit celebrationofmusic.com, click on “contestants,” click the upcoming Columbus show and that will lead interested parties to all the contestants being voted on. Brooklynn’s profile is among them. Those interested in attending the concert and voting for her there must also buy tickets through the Celebration of Music website.

