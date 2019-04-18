St. Colman fish fry successful

The St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church in Washington C.H. had six successful weeks hosting the Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry. Food that was sold included pre-breaded fish-tails, fried Alaskan Pollock, baked Alaskan Pollock and several side dishes. Proceeds went toward funds for local groups.

The St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church in Washington C.H. had six successful weeks hosting the Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry. Food that was sold included pre-breaded fish-tails, fried Alaskan Pollock, baked Alaskan Pollock and several side dishes. Proceeds went toward funds for local groups. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/04/web1_Fish-fry.jpg The St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church in Washington C.H. had six successful weeks hosting the Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry. Food that was sold included pre-breaded fish-tails, fried Alaskan Pollock, baked Alaskan Pollock and several side dishes. Proceeds went toward funds for local groups. Courtesy Photo