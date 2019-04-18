Jeffersonville Community Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday

Once again, the 4-H Fun Bunch and Little Clover Funny Bunch 4-H clubs are organizing a Community Easter Egg Hunt in Jeffersonville. The hunt will be held this Saturday, April 20 beginning at 10 a.m. sharp.

Without sponsors like yourself we would not be able to provide this service to the community and the local children. A donation of any type would be greatly appreciated.

Thank you for considering our cause.

Sincerely,

4-H Fun Bunch

Little Clover Funny Bunch

Members of the 4-H Fun Bunch and Little Clover Funny Bunch 4-H clubs are organizing a Community Easter Egg Hunt in Jeffersonville.