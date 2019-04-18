‘The Farmhouse’ opens downtown

The Farmhouse — 114 W. Court St. — recently held its grand opening in Washington Court House with city officials welcoming them. The Farmhouse is owned by Stacie Bachnicki. According to a press release, Bachnicki grew up around Washington C.H. and graduated from Miami Trace. She worked for Kay Jewelers for 19 years in Washington Court House, and in that time came to love downtown and the people she met. When Kay Jewelers closed, she decided it was a good time for a career change and the idea of The Farmhouse was born.

