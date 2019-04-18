‘Three Birds Two Stones’ opens in downtown WCH

Three Birds Two Stones Boutique held its grand opening last week in downtown Washington Court House.

Located at 120 N. Fayette St., Three Birds Two Stones primarily focuses on women’s clothing (curvy sizes, regular sizes, and even young girls and tweens). The owner and operator of Three Birds Two Stones — Brittany Pfeifer, 34 — grew up in Washington Court House and felt inspired to open a women’s clothing boutique because of her love for fashion and keeping up with the latest trends.

According to a recent press release, Pfeifer has the passion to dress others, but prefers living her life in sweats and t-shirts. She recently explained the name of the boutique:

“I have three girls and two boys. My three girls are my ‘birdies’ which came about when my youngest, Lydia, began waking up in the mornings, cawing like a bird,” Pfeifer said. “So, we started calling her, and the other girls ‘birdies,’ a joke that just stuck. I couldn’t leave the boys out, so they are the Two Stones. Similar to the saying ‘kill two birds with one stone,’ I came up with Three Birds Two Stones Boutique.”

The information in this article was provided by the Washington Court House Director of Economic Development Chelsie Baker.

The Three Birds Two Stones Boutique held its grand opening last week. Pictured are various city representatives with the owner Brittany Pfeifer. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/04/web1_IMG_1636.jpg The Three Birds Two Stones Boutique held its grand opening last week. Pictured are various city representatives with the owner Brittany Pfeifer.