Rhode Island man sentenced

A Rhode Island man who pleaded guilty to attempted abduction was sentenced this week to two years of community control after he had previously served approximately 90 days in the Fayette County Jail.

Xavier E. Guzman, 24, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, pleaded guilty to the fourth-degree felony on April 2, and then on Monday was sentenced in Fayette County Common Pleas Court. The Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed counts of abduction and aggravated menacing as part of the plea agreement with Guzman.

On the afternoon of Jan. 8, a Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to a Colonial Drive apartment on a report of a man who had fallen due to the domestic situation. Guzman reportedly told the deputy he had been shoved down the stairs by his girlfriend, who lived in the apartment. He said the two did not live together, had no children together, and he allegedly refused to cooperate any further.

The deputy then spoke with the woman, who said she and Guzman began arguing and that he was throwing things around the apartment. She said her 2-year-old daughter was upstairs at the time and began crying.

According to reports, the 18-year-old woman said she attempted to go upstairs, but Guzman stood in her way. She said the child was screaming loudly as if something was wrong. She reportedly told Guzman multiple times to let her pass, but he did not allow her.

The woman finally was able to get by Guzman and go upstairs to get her child. She said Guzman followed her to the child’s room, and as she grabbed her child and began to walk out of the bedroom, he again blocked her path, not allowing her to go downstairs. She described Guzman’s demeanor as “erratic and hostile,” and she was afraid of him, according to reports.

The victim was holding her child at the time, and was able to maneuver her way around Guzman, who again allegedly blocked her path at the top of the stairs. As she pushed through him and started down the stairs, Guzman reportedly grabbed her shoulder to stop her from leaving the apartment. The woman said that Guzman told her, “You’re not leaving me.”

According to reports, the woman pushed away from him and “darted” to the door to leave the apartment. She said Guzman then ran to the door and blocked her from leaving while repeatedly saying, “You guys are not leaving, you’re not leaving me.”

At that point, the woman said she realized Guzman was holding an open pocket knife in his left hand, according to reports. She told the deputy that she believed that Guzman was going to cause serious physical harm to her and her child.

Because she felt her and her child’s life were in danger, the woman said she punched Guzman in the throat, causing him to drop the knife and fall to his knees. She then grabbed the knife and left the apartment with her child, according to reports.

Warrants were filed against Guzman, and he was located by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at the Miami Valley-Jamestown Hospital in Jamestown. He was arrested and taken to the Fayette County Jail.

