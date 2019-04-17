Thompson’s Depot celebrates anniversary

On Saturday, Mike and Ruthann Thompson, along with their family, celebrated the 25th anniversary of Thompson’s Depot. Thompson’s Depot is a small grocery store located at 212 E. Elm Street in Washington Court House. The community was welcomed to stop and join in with free cake, grilled hot dogs, sandwiches, chips and drinks. Bottled water was available courtesy of local Jim Chrisman, owner of Chrisman H2O Conditioning. There were raffles for t-shirts and a hat donated by the Ohio Lottery, along with a grill courtesy of Pepsi Cola. Napkins for the celebration were provided by Subway and coffee cups by Burger King. The costumes came from Costumes for All Occasions and were popular among the children. According to Mike, they cooked over 100 hot dogs for people stopping by. He said, “We got a lot of support for this.”

