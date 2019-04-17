Local businesses earn workplace safety recognition

WILMINGTON – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation (BWC) honored 16 local employers for reaching one year without workplace injuries or illnesses that kept workers away from work for more than a day.

The employers, members of the Highland-Fayette-Clinton Safety Council, received BWC’s 100% Award during the Safety Council’s annual awards ceremony recently.

“A healthy workforce is crucial to ensuring that Ohio’s economy remains strong, and I applaud these businesses for their commitment to workplace safety,” said Governor DeWine. “These Highland, Fayette and Clinton county employers have demonstrated a commitment to safety, and I congratulate them on this special recognition.”

Local employers recognized with the the 100 percent Award include the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, W and W Dry Cleaners and Laundry Service, the Village of Greenfield, Highland Computer Forms Inc., Highland County Chamber of Commerce, Highland County District Library, Highland District Hospital, Lynchburg Area Joint Fire & Ambulance, Mid-Ohio Landscape Contractors, Ralph Bloom Trucking LLC, Tom Pitzer Trucking, LLC, Universal Forest Products Inc., Vermeer of Southern Ohio, Inc., Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, Ohio Valley Environmental Engineering, Inc. and Turning Point Applied Learning Center.

“Running a business is demanding, and I congratulate these employers for understanding there can be no compromising when it comes to workplace safety,” said BWC Administrator/CEO Stephanie McCloud. “Their success in preventing injuries is paying off with this recognition. More importantly, their workers are returning home each day injury free.”

Recipients of the 100 percent Award are among 39 local businesses that received awards. The council also honored employers in three other award categories.

The Highland-Fayette-Clinton Safety Council is one of more than 80 across the state that partner with BWC to educate employers and workers about the importance of workplace safety. Visit bwc.ohio.gov to learn more about Ohio’s Safety Council Program.