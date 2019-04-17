Stein featured speaker for FCRTA

Bob Stein, who is a member of the Board of the State Teachers Retirement System, was the featured speaker at the April 4 meeting of the Fayette County Retired Teachers Association.

Stein updated the group on the status of the retirement fund. He discussed current funding conditions and potential changes. He closed out by fielding questions from the members.

It was announced that they have four nominations for the annual FCRTA Scholarship at this time. They award these to graduating seniors who plan to pursue careers in the field of education.

Members brought in donations for the Second Chance Center of Hope.

The next meeting will be Thursday, June 6 at Grace Methodist Church with social hour beginning at 11 and lunch at 12. Peggy Lester will present a genealogy program and they will hold the annual memorial service.