Merchants to hold Good Friday bake sale

Merchants National Bank is having a bake sale this Good Friday, April 19. The proceeds will go to local charities such as Relay for Life and the Hike for Hospice.

Merchants is located at 128 S. North St. in Washington Court House.

Good Friday falls on the Friday before Resurrection Sunday (Easter) and is observed by many Christians.

Barbara Duncan, Merchants Washington Court House branch operations manager, explained they do this fundraiser every year.

The employees of Merchants will bring in various goods to sell to the public. Prices will vary with the goods available.

Goods will be sold during Merchants open hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Duncan explained that it’s exciting to have people coming in and that some people buy things for their Easter dinners.

She said, “It’s a good way for us to raise money for our local charities.”

The public is welcome to stop in to see what they have to offer for the sale.

