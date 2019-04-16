Jeffersonville Lions Club to host baked steak & ham loaf dinner

The Jeffersonville Lions Club is holding a baked steak and ham loaf dinner April 20 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Lions Club.

The cost for adults is $12, and for kids under 10 it’s $6. The Easter Bunny will make a visit in the morning.

The Lions Club will have information from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office to answer any questions you may have about the proposed building of a new jail.

The Jeffersonville Lions Club supports Lions Sight Saving Eye research, college scholarships, youth programs including one of the ball teams, Boy Scout Troop 67, Buckeye Boys State, Buckeye Girls State, July 4 fireworks and many other humanitarian programs.