Celebrate Arbor Day at Deer Creek State Park

MT. STERLING – Families are invited to celebrate Arbor Day by participating in the Keep Ohio Beautiful (KOB) annual Great Ohio Planting Day on Friday, April 26 at 9 a.m. at Deer Creek State Park campground, located at 20635 State Park Road 20 in Mt. Sterling.

Keep Ohio Beautiful and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Parks and Watercraft are inviting the public to help ODNR staff and volunteers beautify and enhance Deer Creek State Park, which has been impacted by the emerald ash borer (EAB).

“Healthy trees provide shade for park visitors, habitat for local wildlife and cleaner air for all,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “What better way to celebrate Arbor Day than joining our generous partners, Keep Ohio Beautiful and State Auto Insurance Companies, to make an ecological investment in Deer Creek State Park which will benefit visitors for generations.”

Volunteers will be trained to work in teams to plant more than 50 trees at several areas in the campground. After the tree planting, volunteers are invited to stay for lunch and an afternoon naturalist program. Additionally, visitors may view exhibits from event partners.

Interested participants should register by calling 330-338-8328 or by visiting bit.ly/GreatOhioPlantingDay2019.

Funding and in-kind support for the project was provided to KOB through State Auto Insurance Companies, Great Ohio Lodges, Davey Resource Group, Pickaway County Visitors Bureau and ODNR. Morning refreshments will be provided by the Friends of Deer Creek State Park and lunch is sponsored by Great Ohio Lodges.

