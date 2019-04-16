Adena offering free sports physicals for student-athletes

GREENFIELD – Adena Family Medicine – Greenfield is offering free, walk-in sports physicals for middle school athletes on Saturday, May 4 from 8-9:30 a.m.

Adena providers and expert clinicians will evaluate the student athlete’s general health, current fitness level and discuss any existing injuries or conditions that might increase the risk of injury.

Sport physicals are available to students going into the seventh and eighth grades next school year who live in the Bainbridge, Greenfield, Leesburg and Washington Court House areas.

No registration is required. Students will be seen on a first come, first serve basis. Parents will need to go to www.e-ppe.com and fill out the appropriate paperwork for their child’s school and bring with them the day of their physical.

This free service is provided by Adena’s certified athletic trainers as part of their continued support and care of area student athletes. It is located at 1075 N. Washington St. in Greenfield.

For more information, call 937-981-9444.

