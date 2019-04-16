Hop into Easter with ‘Egg-citing’ tips for crafting, coloring and cooking eggs

COLUMBUS – Eggs are never more top of mind than during the Easter season. In fact, last year, 242 million dozen eggs were sold during Easter, up 6.2 percent versus 2015. To help prepare consumers for the holiday, Ohio egg farmers are sharing creative ideas for dying, decorating and cooking with eggs.

“Springtime is an exciting time for families to have fun creating and consuming eggs,” said Jim Chakeres, Ohio Poultry Association executive vice president. “During Easter, and all year-round, Ohio’s egg farmers are proud to provide safe, high-quality eggs to our consumers. Our hope is that these new recipes and egg decorating tips enhance current traditions and help create new ones.”

Egg decorating is a fun, family-friendly activity for kids of all ages, and remains a staple Easter tradition in most households. Whether a modern-day Picasso or just hatching into the world of egg decorating, these tips will help individuals create some unique egg masterpieces:

Before the dying and decorating can begin, learn how to make the perfect easy-peel hard-boiled egg. Purchase and refrigerate eggs about one week prior to cooking as very fresh eggs can be difficult to peel.

Take one cup of boiling water, one teaspoon of vinegar, and 20 drops of food coloring to create an egg dye. Make sure to soak the hard-boiled eggs for five minutes, and let the eggs dry completely before beginning decorating.

When it’s time to get crafty, try a few of these unique design techniques. Use edible nail polish to create a marbled look, napkins and clothespins for a psychedelic tie-dye design, or neon paint for a glow-in-the-dark egg hunt.

Wash hands between all steps of cooking, cooling, dyeing and decorating. If eggs crack during dyeing or decorating, throw them away. Eggs should not be left out of the refrigerator for more than two hours.

Once the eggs have been decorated, it’s time to prepare for the Easter feast. Whether hosting this year or celebrating with family and friends, these delightful deviled egg recipes are sure to be a hit:

Dyed Deviled Eggs – Use leftover hard-boiled eggs to create this delicious appetizer that will bring a pop of color to any dinner table.

Green Eggs and Ham Deviled Eggs – This quirky twist on the traditional deviled egg mixes avocados and chives for color with a prosciutto garnish. No yolk – this dish is tasty!

Bacon & Cheddar Deviled Eggs – The classic combo of bacon and cheddar makes for a savory and flavorful dish.

Consumers can enter to win a $200 grocery gift card to buy ingredients for their holiday meal, including fresh Ohio eggs. The deadline to register is April 17.

Ohio is one of the largest egg farming states in the nation, producing more than 9 billion eggs each year with a value of more than $1.2 billion. Ohio egg farmers make egg safety a top priority and are proud to provide Ohioans with high-quality, wholesome eggs.

For more tips and recipe ideas, visit www.ohioeggs.com.