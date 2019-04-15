Fourth-annual Chocolate Walk held

The fourth-annual Chocolate Walk was held Saturday in downtown Washington Court House with 30 businesses participating by giving out a chocolate treat throughout the afternoon. Huck Jacobs performed outside Indigo Roots Studio on Saturday for a group of Chocolate Walk patrons.
