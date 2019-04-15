Community invited to support cystic fibrosis awareness

The ninth-annual Great Strides 5K Walk/Run in Washington Court House will be held May 11 beginning at 10 a.m.

The purpose of Great Strides is to raise awareness of cystic fibrosis and funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. According to one of the volunteer event coordinators, Melissa Garland, they work with the Columbus chapter for the foundation.

Although there is not a required fee to come out and support their cause, they are accepting donations. Participants in the walk who donate at least $10 will receive an event t-shirt.

The walk will begin at the McHenry Field off Circle Avenue in Washington Court House. Participants will follow the bike path to the cemetery and back to the field where snacks and water will be provided.

Participants can register the day of the event starting at 9 a.m., but can pre-register online. Garland, said, “We encourage everybody to register online before the walk.”

The following information was submitted by Paulette Rheinscheld:

“Cystic fibrosis is an inherited chronic disease that affects the lungs and digestive system of about 30,000 children and adults in the United States (70,000 worldwide). A defective gene and its protein product cause the body to produce unusually thick, sticky mucus that clogs the lungs and leads to life-threatening lung infections and obstructs the pancreas and stops natural enzymes from helping the body break down and absorb food.

“In the 1950s, few children with cystic fibrosis lived to attend elementary school. Today, advances in research and medical treatments have further enhanced and extended life for children and adults with the disease.There is still no cure, but the life expectancy has greatly increased. The average life expectancy then was 14 years and now it is around 40 years. We would like to one day see the disease cured.”

Melissa and Jim Garland had a son who passed away with this disease, and Paulette Rheinscheld also has a 29-year-0old daughter with the disease.

For more information about the event contact:

Chyane Collins at (740) 572-2101

Melissa Garland at (740) 505-1819

Jim Garland at (740) 572-1707

Paulette Rheinscheld (740)506-3898

Courtney Sollars, a local who suffers from cystic fibrosis, explained it is difficult to describe what living with the disease is like, because there are so many parts to it. She said, “Breathing is taken for granted a lot.”

Sollars said, “It’s known as an invisible disease.” Even when a person looks completely healthy on the outside, they may be unable to function or move. Every day, activities like walking up stairs can be extremely difficult.

Sollars will be at the event although she won’t be walking. She said, “I think it gets the community involved.” Part of this involvement is raising awareness of the disease and learning information on what it is and how it affects people.

The community is invited and encouraged by the event coordinators to join them in support of spreading awareness and raising funds to cure this disease. All are welcome, even if they are unable to donate right now.

The link to register and donate online for the Washington Court House walk is http://fightcf.cff.org/site/TR?fr_id=7449&pg=entry or you can go to www.cff.org/greatstrides and search for the specific walk or walker. For more information on Cystic Fibrosis, please go to https://www.cff.org/What-is-CF/About-Cystic-Fibrosis/.

Participants prior to starting the Great Strides 5K Walk/Run in 2018. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/04/web1_cf-walk-2018.jpg Participants prior to starting the Great Strides 5K Walk/Run in 2018. Courtesy photos This photograph is from the Great Strides Walk/Run in 2018. One of the volunteer event coordinators, Melissa Garland, explained this is a photograph of “Jaime, a nurse at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in the Cystic Fibrosis Unit, and [Fayette County Commissioner] Jim [Garland]. In this picture, Jaime is giving information regarding Cystic Fibrosis and current research updates. She cared for our son Mark when he was hospitalized and became a close family friend.” https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/04/web1_2018-greatStridesCFW.jpg This photograph is from the Great Strides Walk/Run in 2018. One of the volunteer event coordinators, Melissa Garland, explained this is a photograph of “Jaime, a nurse at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in the Cystic Fibrosis Unit, and [Fayette County Commissioner] Jim [Garland]. In this picture, Jaime is giving information regarding Cystic Fibrosis and current research updates. She cared for our son Mark when he was hospitalized and became a close family friend.” Courtesy photos