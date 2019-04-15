Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

April 13

Male, 17, Washington C.H., probationary rest., driving between 1 a.m.-5 a.m., permitting litter from vehicle.

Nicole C. Solis, 49, Columbus, license forfeiture, failure to control.

Brandy L. Cobb, 38, 466 N. Fayette St., theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Angel M. Ballein, 40, 466 N. Fayette St., complicity to theft (first-degree misdemeanor), non-compliance suspension.

Richard L. Rich, 63, Greenfield, failure to yield.

Dana A. Turner, 45, Chillicothe, license forfeiture.

Ryan C. Shepherd, 35, Madisonville, Texas, OVI (first-degree misdemeanor), improper parking.

April 12

Troy L. Perkins, 39, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to comply, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).