‘Blue Lion Block Party’ going bigger

On Sunday, May 5, the Washington Court House City School District is hosting its second-annual block party from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

It will be held on South Elm Street in front of Washington High School and Washington Middle School. Washington City School District Superintendent Thomas Bailey said, “We want to give back to the community.”

According to its Facebook event page, “Blue Lion Block Party,” there were over 3,000 people who attended last year’s party. There were over 40 local businesses, churches and organizations supplying free food, games, entertainment and prizes.

Bailey expressed his gratitude to the community for the involvement and participation at last year’s block party. The vendors provided a variety of items in large amounts for attendees that made the event possible. He said, “We are very thankful.”

This year there will once again be free food, games and entertainment. Performances will be ongoing during the party and have been expanded upon since last year. Bouncy houses, face painting, classic carnival games and different competitions will be available during the party.

There will be a booth for attendees to register for several door prizes at no cost.

“We are going bigger,” Bailey said.

He explained that the block party does not use funds from the school or taxes. There are some ways to gain funds, but much of the event comes from community involvement such as the vendors.

Businesses, churches and organizations can register for a free vendor booth online at www.wchcs.org/blockparty. All that is requested of vendors is that their items be available for free to the attendees.

Anyone— including businesses, organizations and churches— who want to take part but are unable to be a vendor are welcome to donate money or items for the door prizes.

Bailey said the participation was and still is incredible, which allows everyone to come together and “celebrate the year together.’

For more information, call Washington Court House City Schools central office at 740-335-6620.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @kenanipel.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/04/web1_block-party-graphic.jpg