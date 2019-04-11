WCH man sent to prison on child porn charges

A 64-year-old Washington C.H. man was recently sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to having 17 different images of pornography involving a minor on his computer.

On Monday in Fayette County Common Pleas Court, Terry Rorke entered a plea of guilty to 17 felony counts. As part of a plea agreement with the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office, Rorke pleaded guilty to three counts of pandering sexual activity involving a minor and 14 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material.

After serving his four-year prison sentence, Rorke will be subject to a mandatory five-year period of post-release control by the Adult Parole Authority.

According to the grand jury indictment, the offenses occurred in August of 2018. He was indicted and arrested in February.

Also during the sentencing hearing, Rorke was designated as a Tier I sex offender, the lowest of the three-tiered classification system. The first tier of sex offenders includes those who plead guilty to or are convicted of child enticement with sexual motivation, voyeurism, creation of child pornography, sexual imposition or sexual conduct with a minor unless consensual, and importuning.

Those convicted of or found guilty of a Tier I sex crime must register with law enforcement for a period of 15 years at yearly intervals.

Rorke, who was represented by Susan Wollscheid, originally had a jury trial scheduled for May 21.

Rorke https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/04/web1_Terry-Rork-Booking-Photo.jpg Rorke

By Ryan Carter rcarter@recordherald.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica