MTHS to perform ‘The Little Mermaid’

This weekend Miami Trace High School will travel “Under the Sea” for the production of “The Little Mermaid.”

The cast and crew of the production has been hard at work the past few weeks putting on the finishing touches of the production, scheduled to begin this evening at 7 p.m. The community will have ample opportunity to catch the show though, with a performance also on Saturday at 7 p.m. and a final Sunday afternoon performance at 3 p.m.

The Little Mermaid is a Disney production with a student cast of 42 and eight crew members. Ariel — played by Khenadi Grubb — and Prince Eric — played by Henry Debruin — tell the love story of a mermaid who wants to be human and saves the life of the prince, and a prince who wants to find a wife who loves the sea as much as he does.

The duo invited the public to come see how their stories and all of their friends’ stories unfold. With characters such as Sebastian (played by Chris Walker), Flounder (played by Demetrius Hargo) and the evil Ursula (played by Andrea Robinson) also in the production, the community is sure to enjoy the colorful cast.

The Little Mermaid will be performed in the Quali-Tee Performing Arts Center of the new Miami Trace High School.

All tickets are on sale for $10 and patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets online where they will be allowed to select and reserve any available seat in the auditorium. This can be done by visiting www.showtix4u.com and typing in Miami Trace and selecting the show. From there, patrons can print their tickets at home and bring it to the event for a faster check-in.

Tickets will be available at the door, but with reserved seating not all chairs will be available.

