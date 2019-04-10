Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

April 9

Theft: At 10:30 p.m., officers received a theft complaint from CVS. The complainant advised that a male and female stole merchandise from the business. A theft report completed.

April 8

Theft: At 12:16 p.m., Terry Eggleton reported that unknown persons stolen money from her residence sometime between April 1 and April 5. A theft report was completed and investigation started.

April 7

Assault: At 2:59 a.m., a woman reported that she was assaulted by Tanika Dotson. She advised that they were intoxicated and began to argue, which turned physical. An assault report was completed.

Theft: At 2:01 p.m., Jonathan Paulley reported that he took his vehicle to Flat Broke 4X4 where work was supposed to be done on his vehicle. He made pickup of his vehicle and multiple vehicle parts were missing. An investigation began.

Domestic Violence: At 2:33 p.m., a woman reported she was assaulted by Bradley Myers. The woman had visible signs of being assaulted, and Myers was arrested for domestic violence.

Disorderly Conduct/Underage Alcohol Consumption: At 4:57 p.m., officers received a complaint of a male urinating on the side of a residence in the 300 block of Forest Street. Officers made contact with 19-year-old Jonathon Smith, who was intoxicated, and it was determined that he did urinate on the residence. He was subsequently charged.

Criminal Damaging: At 11:20 p.m. Anthony Yahn reported that Charles Yahn intentionally drove his vehicle into his yard, causing damage. A criminal damaging report was completed.