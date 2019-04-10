Fayette/Madison Co. PERI holds meeting

The Fayette/Madison County PERI held a meeting on March 27.

The president, Suzanne Turner, called the meeting to order. Everyone stood for the Pledge of Allegiance. Penny Johnson introduced the speaker, Bill Junk, a local attorney. Junk gave a very informative overview of trusts and wills and how to avoid probate. He stressed that your objectives would decide which would be best for you. The topics were very informative.

The secretary minutes were waived until the next meeting because Jeanne Immell is away. Sylvia Hildreth took the minutes for the March meeting.

Connie Watson gave the treasurer’s report.

Jim Essman had no legislative news to report. Suzanne Turner discussed an email from PERI.

The next meeting will be May 22. The speaker will be Jim Rosendahl from AMBA. Connie Watson made the motion to adjourn the meeting. Marilee Peterson seconded. The motion passed and the meeting adjourned.

Those present were Sylvia Hildreth, Sylvia Schneider, Denna Morgan, Ronald Burkhard, David Junk, Marcia Baird, Jim Essman, John and Mary Rowland, Patty Barton, Connie Watson, Suzanne Turner, Penny Johnson, Robert and Joyce Spradlin, John and Marilee Peterson and Jim and Carolyn Essman.