Murder suspect’s sister disputes gang affiliation

The sister of a man accused of raping and murdering a Wilmington woman has disputed prosecutors’ allegations that he is associated with the Aryan Brotherhood.

Tracy Bosier, a woman who identified herself as the sister of James Carver, 40, New Vienna, told The Times-Gazette this week that Carver is not affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood. According to the FBI, the Aryan Brotherhood is a violent white supremacist gang.

Carver, 40, New Vienna, was indicted last week for murder, rape and other charges related to the death of Heather Camp, 33, Wilmington, who died from a gunshot wound to the chest at a Greenfield hospital in February.

Highland County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney James Roeder said at a court hearing last month that Carver is affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood.

Roeder on Tuesday maintained that allegation, saying law enforcement provided him with that information.

As previously reported, Carver has a number of tattoos commonly associated with white supremacy.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a watchdog organization that monitors hate groups, the Aryan Brotherhood is the nation’s oldest major white supremacist prison gang and a national crime syndicate.

It has an estimated 20,000 members in and out of prison, according to the SPLC.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570.

Carver https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/04/web1_f-james-carver-mugshot-montgomery-county-jail.jpg Carver

Bosier says Carver is not affiliated with Aryan Brotherhood