Man sent to prison for Frisch’s parking lot robbery

The man who stole a vehicle in the Washington C.H. Frisch’s parking lot after forcing a 68-year-old to the ground has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Shaun A. Honesty, 37, of Chillicothe, was sentenced in Fayette County Common Pleas Court last week after pleading guilty to two counts of robbery, both third-degree felonies, and receiving stolen property (motor vehicle), a fourth-degree felony. The Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed charges of aggravated robbery, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and attempt to commit grand theft of a motor vehicle as part of the plea agreement.

Judge Steven Beathard sentenced Honesty to a term of three years on the robbery counts to be served consecutively with each other, and 18 months on the receiving stolen property count, to be served concurrently with the other two counts.

On the morning of Jan. 29, a pregnant woman was waiting on the porch of her Chillicothe home while her car warmed up when a man jumped into the car and drove off in it, according to The Scioto Post.

Honesty drove to Washington C.H., and at 7:45 a.m. at Frisch’s, 1830 Columbus Ave., police officers arrived on the scene on a report of an active car jacking. According to police reports, officers found a 68-year-old man on the ground, and observed Honesty rapidly departing the area in a green Cadillac.

Officers chased the Cadillac in their cruisers, and Honesty stopped the vehicle on Columbus Avenue near Duffy Drive. He was then removed from the vehicle by police and arrested.

Following the incident, several witnesses at Frisch’s were interviewed by police. Officers were informed that Honesty pulled into the parking lot in a white SUV, got out of the vehicle and attempted to steal another vehicle by force.

According to reports, Honesty went to the driver’s side of a vehicle parked in the lot and attempted to pull a 60-year-old woman out of the vehicle. The woman’s son, Roger Wood, ran to the scene and struck Honesty multiple times in order to stop him.

Honesty then ran inside Frisch’s, came back out, ran up to the 68-year-old man’s vehicle and told him to get out of the vehicle. He then reportedly grabbed the man by the upper body and threw him to the ground. The man attempted to get up and pull Honesty out of the vehicle, but Honesty threw him to the ground again, according to reports.

After Honesty was arrested, the SUV registration was checked and it was discovered that it had been stolen from the Chillicothe woman.

By Ryan Carter rcarter@recordherald.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

