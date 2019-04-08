Kimmey sent to prison for sex abuse

A 19-year-old Washington C.H. man who had sexual contact with an 8-year-old girl on three occasions has been sent to prison for six years.

As part of a plea agreement with the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office, Isaac Lee Kimmey pleaded guilty April 2 to three counts of gross sexual imposition, each a felony of the third degree. On each count, Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge Steven Beathard sentenced Kimmey to two years in prison to be served consecutively.

Kimmey was also classified as a Tier II sex offender, the second most severe level of sex offender. Tier II offenders must register their address every six months for 25 years.

The grand jury indictment stated that Kimmey had sexual contact with the girl three times between the dates of Aug. 1 and Oct. 5. It states that Kimmey “purposefully compelled (the victim) to submit by force or threat of force.”

The incidents reportedly occurred at the alleged victim’s home. Kimmey, of 3033 Snowhill Road, was arrested by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 5.

After he is released from prison, Kimmey will be subject to a mandatory five-year period of post-release control by the Adult Parole Authority. He was given 179 days of jail time credit because of time spent in custody in this case prior to sentencing.

