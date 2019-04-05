Health Fair attractions announced

Fayette County Memorial Hospital has announced various attractions both old and new for the annual health fair — including a visit from the James Cancer Center OSU Mobile Education Kitchen.

The public is invited to attend the 29th-annual Community Health Fair & Family Fun Day to be held on Saturday, April 27 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Grace Community Church, located at 525 Glenn Ave. in Washington C.H. The planning committee, made up of representatives from various county health organizations, recently introduced some new offerings for this year’s event.

New this year will be the James Cancer Center OSU Mobile Education Kitchen with healthy recipes and food samples. Free substance abuse resources and health trainings will also be available from Fayette County Public Health, FCMH and other organizations.

Traditional favorites will still be part of the day. Free health screenings include vision and hearing, blood pressure, foot care, body fat, scoliosis, skin screening, depression screening, and glucose checks.

Comprehensive blood draws are also offered at a reduced rate by Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH). The pre-registration form for the blood work can be found on the flyers available at many local businesses, and on the Record-Herald and FCMH’s Facebook page. Pre-registration and payment should be submitted to FCMH Laboratory by Tuesday, April 23; however walk-ins will be accepted at the event.

Additionally, there will be a prescription drug disposal from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Home Depot associates are offering a children’s workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in conjunction with the FCMH Therapy Department, which will be on hand to assess the children’s developmental level.

Other kids’ activities include face painting, bounce houses, clowns, emergency vehicles, Medflight and alpacas. The Columbus Zoo will once again be making a visit with some of their animals at 1 p.m.

Finally, visitors are encouraged to enjoy lunch at the health fair. Donato’s pizza and Kroger hot dogs and baked goods will be available. There will also be pulled pork and The Willow’s chicken and noodles, with the proceeds of these items benefiting the FCMH Adopt-A-Family Fund.

For more information, contact Cheryl Royster at the Fayette County Memorial Hospital at 740-335-2945.

