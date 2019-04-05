Second-annual ‘Arts Roar’ a success

The second-annual Washington Court House City Schools’ (WCHCS) “Arts Roar” brought together many community members on Wednesday.
Arts Roar is an opportunity to see WCHCS students’ artwork from second grade through high school.
The artwork was sent to Artome, a youth art show provider in Cincinnati, to be framed professionally. The day of the event, Artome set up the artwork for the show with help from school art teachers and volunteers. According to Artome Show Manager Reid Radcliffe, there were approximately 1,200 pieces being shown.
Washington High School art teacher Kelly Howley expressed her excitement. “I feel it gives students in every medium a chance, every level from arts-and-crafts to AP art, to be involved in an art show.” The other Washington High School art teacher Dana Byrne agreed, “It’s the bomb-dot-com!”
During the event, the framed artwork could be bought for $25. Framed work that wasn’t purchased would be sent back to Artome to remove the art from the frames. The unframed artwork would then be sent back to the schools.
According to Washington Middle School art teacher Tami Rose, they sold 164 framed artwork pieces during the event. The art department received $6 per frame sold, which would come out to $984 that will go into the art department for WCHCS.
Also during the event were music performances from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Various groups performed one-to-two songs, and during the finale, every group joined together to perform the “Washington Alma Mater” and “Truly Brave.”
The Washington High School was represented by the pep band and symphonic choir. The Washington Middle School was represented by the seventh and eighth grade concert band as well as the eighth grade choir. Belle Aire Intermediate was represented by its choir. Cherry Hill Primary was represented by its second grade classes.
Washington High School Band Director Matt Stanley explained the event is a great opportunity to see the fine arts that WCHCS offer. He said the event is a chance for younger students to experience what the older students are capable of. Many of those younger students could potentially enter band in their later school years.
The program for the performances was not printed this year but put online. Washington Middle School Band Director Ben Streitenberger said, “We’re going green in a sea of blue.” He asked those attending the performance to pull the program up on their smart phones.
Washington High School Principal Tracy Rose expressed a great deal of positive thoughts toward the annual event. Not only do the older students get to see the younger ones, but the younger students get to see the older ones.
He directed attention to the younger kids’ faces during the performance warm-ups. When the high-school students began to sing the “Washington Alma Mater,” the younger students’ faces broke into awed expressions: mouths dropped and eyes widened.
He smiled and explained, “The littlest Blue Lions are getting to hear the alma mater in a very specific way.”
He said it’s a “wonderful, shared experience” where “kids get to show off their artistic talents.”
Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @kenanipel.