Craftapalooza coming this Saturday

The fourth-annual Craftapalooza is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It will be located at Washington High School, 400 S. Elm St. in Washington Court House. Admission is $1, which will help raise funds for the event’s host, Creative Court House.

In a previous article, Mandy Miller, the president of Creative Court House, said the event “is our biggest fundraiser for the year.”

According to the Creative Court House Facebook page, it is a non-profit organization that aims to “foster a rich environment for creative expression and self-discovery within the community.”

The non-profit provides various classes, workshops, kids’ crafts and a craft for events (like birthday parties). They attempt to keep their offerings as affordable as they can while still paying for rent, supplies, utilities and other operating costs.

According to Miller, the organization raised approximately $4,000 last year. She explained that the money helps keep them running and in supply. This helps them to keep the events they offer at an affordable cost for the community as well.

The list of vendors continues to grow. For a list of confirmed vendors, please go the the Facebook event page for Craftapalooza, which is linked to the Creative Court House Facebook page. These vendors will feature various goods and will be making direct sales.

Pictures with the Easter Bunny will be available during the event. There will also be raffles, a silent auction, concession sales and a 50/50 raffle.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @kenanipel.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/04/web1_craftapalooza-easter-eggs-photo-2019.jpg